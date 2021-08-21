TODAY |

Mum worried as daughter falls ill after trip on school bus with Covid positive driver

Source:  1 NEWS

The mother of a Royal Oak Intermediate student says she is worried for her daughter's health after her school bus driver later tested positive for Covid-19.

Andrea Davie told 1 NEWS her daughter Macy had been on the affected bus heading home from school, on the route that runs to the Auckland suburb of Onehunga on Tuesday this week and on Thursday developed a cough and runny nose.

Worringly, Macy has a lung condition, while her parents are both essential workers.

Davie, a nurse, said she and her partner were concerned with how many people they had been in contact with.

"We’re feeling a little bit worried," she told 1 NEWS.

"The risks are low, we know that.

"We’re not really stressed but there is that bit of fear in the back of the mind."

Auckland school bus driver tests positive for Covid-19

She questioned the Government's policy on not requiring face masks to be worn on school buses when it is required on public transport.

"You see how tightly packed school kids are on those buses and you ask why aren't we doing that [requiring facemasks]."

The family had yet to get tested but were planning on doing so in the coming days.

The overall number in the Delta outbreak is now 51. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this afternoon, Royal Oak Intermediate principal Tony Coughlan said the school in was in the process of identifying the students in question and making sure they got tested.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this, and we are offering support to all staff, students, whānau and members of our community," he said in a statement.

The school bus routes and times were earlier listed as locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website.

Royal Oak Intermediate School has approximately 475 students.

