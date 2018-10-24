'Mum, we’re in lockdown' - Tauranga parent shares worrying message from child after reported gunshot

A lockldown is now over at a Tauranga school after police responded to a firearms incident in the area.

"Parents we are now out of lockdown and everything is safe. A massive well done to the kids and the staff," Bellevue School said in an updated Facebook post.

Bellevue Primary School was in voluntary lockdown for a short time and cordons were in place.

Police are speaking to a person of interest amid reports a gun was fired in the area.

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon said he closed his school as result of the incident at Bellevue Primary School.

“Bellevue told us an incident had occurred there, as a result it was locked down and police were on their way.

“We decided to lock down because as the crow flies, we are about 400 metres away from the school,” Mr Gordon said.

Elaine Dixon, a parent who had a son at Bellevue and two teenagers at Otumoetai, said she received an alarming message shortly after 9am.

“Mum, we’re in lockdown. Something’s happening at Bellevue.”



Ms Dixon, who is also a reliever at Bellevue Primary, said she was concerned.



“It’s worrying, because there’s not much you can do about it.”