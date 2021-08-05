Mum, two young children injured after armed Auckland carjacking

A mother and two young children were injured after an armed carjacking in the South Auckland suburb of Ōpaheke today.

Inspector Kerry Watson told 1 NEWS from the scene south of Papakura how the incident unfolded.

"One of our marked police cars earlier signalled a vehicle to stop in the Papakura area, but the car's chosen to flee," he said.

Officers chose not to chase and the police helicopter then tracked the vehicle as it drove at excessive speed.

A child's car seat was left discarded near an incident in Ōpaheke. Source: 1 NEWS

"When it went into the Redhill area we watched it stop next to a black SUV, we saw three occupants of the vehicle get out with firearms and then drag two occupants of the SUV out and then steal the vehicle," Watson said.

"The people dragged out of the SUV are shaken but have no apparent injuries."

The black SUV then fled at high speed and road spikes were put down by police.

Two cars have been badly damaged after an incident in the Auckland suburb of Ōpaheke. Source: 1 NEWS

"The vehicle went through a red light and t-boned a Holden Commodore. There was a mum and a two-year-old and a four-year-old in this car."

"All three went to the A&E and only have minor injuries."

The three alleged offenders then fled the scene on foot and were caught by police. Two firearms were recovered.



A number of police cordons are still in place throughout Ōpaheke after an incident this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS