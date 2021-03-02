TODAY |

Mum-of-three starts brownie business after losing accounting job, fulfilling decades-long dream

Source:  Seven Sharp

Taranaki mum-of-three Sarah Stainthorpe says being made redundant from her accounting job last year was one of the best things that’s ever happened to her. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sarah saw an opportunity to courier some happiness around the country and keep the bills at bay. Source: Seven Sharp

That’s because it kick-started her brain into thinking about what else she was good at. One skill stood out: brownie baking, a passion of hers for more than 20 years. 

"It's now or never. I'm 47 years old. It just was like, ‘well, let's give it a crack,’"  Stainthorpe told Seven Sharp. 

Just eight weeks into her venture, Stainthorpe has cracked a recipe for success. About 450 chocolate brownies destined for all over New Zealand pass through her farmhouse kitchen in Hillsborough every week. 

"Invercargill, Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, Napier, Nelson, Dargaville, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Whanganui. You name it. I’m just amazed.”

Her advice to others dealt with a cruel blow and wondering if they, too, could monetise their talents was to just give it a go. 

“I didn't want to get to the end of my life and go ‘I really wish I'd tried selling my brownies’. 

“Now I'm doing it. If I’m doing it, seriously anyone can do it."

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Migrant worker furious, says his visa application wasn't correctly assessed
2
'I'm sick of your tricks, Dad' — Christchurch Lotto winner's family didn't believe he'd won $22.5 million jackpot
3
Auckland KFC worker with Covid-19 says she was never told to isolate, wants apology from PM
4
Should a brand new city be built in New Zealand to take pressure off housing market?
5
Government increases fees for some of those staying in managed isolation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:03

Communities demand Government inquiry into rural bank closures
21:51

Inside Parliament: Auckland's back in lockdown
01:23

Bloomfield rules out appearing on TikTok or Tinder to communicate Covid-19 info — 'It’s the PM who dances'

'I'm sick of your tricks, Dad' — Christchurch Lotto winner's family didn't believe he'd won $22.5 million jackpot