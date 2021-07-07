Mum tells of RSV leaving her prem baby struggling to breathe and turning blue

A premature baby was left struggling to breathe after contracting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Your playlist will load after this ad

The virus left baby Honour's weakened lungs straining, mum K'Lee McNabb told 1 NEWS.

"We got sent to a ward after being in ED for five-six hours and she just stopped breathing, she started vomiting and convulsing."

While RSV had just kept Honour's older sister home from daycare, it landed her in Kidz First's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for 12 days.

Read more Doctor urges parents to manage mild RSV in kids as hospitals face high demand

"To see your baby being oxygenated and struggling to breathe and turning blue, it's really hard."

RSV is a common virus that’s highly contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing droplets that contain the virus. Almost all children contract the virus before age two.

For healthy adults and older children, symptoms are often mild. Symptoms of RSV include a stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, headache, cough, wheezing, fever and a decrease in appetite.

In serious cases in infants, it can turn into bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Health said it was concerned about the rising number of RSV cases in the country.

In May, the total reported cases of RSV was 19. By June, there were close to one thousand cases.

At Hawke's Bay Hospital, five young babies and small children needed oxygen because of the virus. Clinical director of paediatrics Phil Moore says it's the worst he's seen in his 28 years working.

Meanwhile, Middlemore Hospital is dedicating an entire ward to treat babies who were having difficulties breathing with RSV.

Baby Honour, who was struck down by RSV. Source: 1 NEWS

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday the situation was concerning.

Honour is now home and well, but McNabb wants parents to be vigilant to keep the most vulnerable virus-free.

The message, those with symptoms steer clear.