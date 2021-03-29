TODAY |

Mum of teen killed by train while he wore earphones wants others to be aware of surroundings

Source:  1 NEWS

Karamea Matthes lost her 16-year-old son Keenan in 2017 when he was hit by a train while crossing the tracks, his earphones preventing him from hearing his surroundings. 

NZTA says on average 36 pedestrians are killed and 1000 people injured every year. Source: Seven Sharp

Matthes is determined to make sure not to let it happen to anyone else, and got behind the One Ear Out campaign alongside her husband Presley.

The US initiative encourages pedestrians to stay safe while moving through the streets by always leaving one ear free of a music-playing earbud. It also urges people to put their devices away while they’re out and about.

“That way you’re tuned into your surroundings, you’re alert, you’re aware of what’s happening around you,” Matthes said.

“Distracted-related accidents are on the rise due to mobile use and wearing earphones.”

Waka Kotahi NZTA said, on average, 36 pedestrians are killed and 1000 people injured every year.

Matthes said advances in technology could also increase the risk, because electric trains and cars were quieter.

She urged others to take “ownership” for their own safety, instead of relying on others or on technology. 

The One Ear Out campaign was started by a man in the US whose daughter was also killed by a train while working to work with headphones on.

