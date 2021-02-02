Mum seeking 'guardian angel' who helped her after she went into labour on Auckland roadside eight years ago

On February 16, 2013, Rebekah Lawrence went into labour seven weeks early on the side of the road in Auckland's Manurewa.

Rebekah Lawrence and her son Tyrell. Source: Supplied

Curled over on her knees in pain at the intersection of Browns Road and Russell Road, with her partner phoning for help, Lawrence recalled to 1 NEWS how no one was stopping to help.

Some people even yelled abuse from their passing cars, telling her to get up.

Not thinking she was actually giving birth, the then-19-year-old said her "guardian angel" stopped to help, offering her clothing, support, and holding her hand.

"I was 19 at the time with a one-and-a-half year old, my partner had never experienced labour and I was angry at him. I needed another woman to support me," Lawrence said.

"She had a warm feeling and calmed me down a bit. She's definitely impacted my life."

Lawrence was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, and gave birth to Tyrell, who is soon to turn eight, after just 45 minutes in labour.

With her first son she was in labour for about 24 hours.

Rebekah Lawrence's son Tyrell shortly after being born seven weeks early. Source: Supplied

But the mystery woman wasn't just an angel for Lawrence on that day.

After she was taken to hospital, the woman "drove all over town" with Lawrence's partner to drop their son off with family, then took him to the hospital.

Lawrence's partner missed their first son's birth, and unfortunately was too late for their second boy too as he just "flew out".

However, the now Christchurch-based mum said she's looking to reconnect with the woman who helped her family on that day and for her to meet Tyrell.

She was described as Māori or Pacific Island, middle-aged with brunette hair in a low ponytail.