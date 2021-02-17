A mum, a principal and an event organiser: How the alert level announcement impacted people around Auckland

Around the country, eyes were glued to the TV as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared whether Auckland would remain in lockdown or if the alert level would be dropped.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From midnight tonight, Auckland's lockdown will lift and drop to Alert Level 2 while the rest of the country will move to Level 1.

So how has that impacted three different walks of life?

Seven Sharp sat down with three people from three different worlds as the alert level change was announced this afternoon.

All three let out sighs of relief and cheers at the revelation.

Mum of twins Ayla Hoeta, juggling Zoom sessions and home-schooling for her two boys, says the last few days have been stressful.

Read More Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown to end tonight, moving to Alert Level 2

"I feel relieved, like I know we're safe and there's precautions in place to keep everybody safe," she says.

Primary school principal Karl Vasau is a class act, holding down the fort for his whānau and school community.

"Let's get our kids back, let's get us into the classrooms, let's try and see if we can continue to manage it, but do it carefully," he says.

But it's not all good news. The Auckland Home Show organiser Amanda Magnus spoke to Seven Sharp, before later announcing the event would be moved from next week until September 8-12.

Read More Dr Siouxsie Wiles 'a little surprised' at alert level drop announcement

"I feel a bit happy. It means probably quite bad news for the Auckland Home Show because we've got 400 plus companies to get in and built," he told Seven Sharp.