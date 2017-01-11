 

Mum 'over the moon' after daughter is found safe and well after going missing with her yachtie dad

Missing yachtie Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter Que have been found in Australia, NZ Police have confirmed.

Alan Langdon and his daughter Que were reported missing after leaving Kawhia on December 17.
A child recovery expert, Col Chapman, earlier said the pair were spotted by a member of the public in Ulladulla, a coastal town in NSW, two days ago.

The member of the public then alerted authorities.

The pair left Kawhia on the North Island's west coast on December 17 in their six-metre catamaran, but have had no contact with their family since.

It later emerged Que's parents have been in a custody battle and this is not the first time the pair have gone missing.

Yachtie Alan Langdon and his young daughter made it from NZ to Ulladulla, New South Wales in this catamaran.

Mr Chapman, hired by Que's mother Ariane Wyler, says Alan Langdon is still with Australian police and Que is "safe and well".

"It's really good news on all fronts," Mr Chapman said from Australia.

"They landed in our predicted target area within the timeframe. I don't want to be all 'I told you so' but ... they sailed straight in there."

Ms Wyler is yet to talk to her daughter but is "over the moon" that she has been found and is believed to be "in perfect health", according to Mr Chapman.

"Mum hasn't talked to (Que) yet. No-one has other than the authorities. She's over the moon, she's thrilled," he said.

A reporter from the Milton Ulladulla Times spoke with Mr Langdon and Que. She said the duo are in good spirits and spoke how they spotted a number of whales during their trip.

Mr Langdon said he and Que were going to find a motel for a much needed rest. 

"We were always safe, we just couldn't let anyone know," he said.

"We just have lots to do now."

Although Australian authorities are yet to officially confirm their identities, they believe this is Mr Langdon and his daughter, NZ Police said.

The pair arrived into Ulladulla on Mr Langdon's catamaran. Mr Langdon is currently talking to Australian officials.

