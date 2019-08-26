TODAY |

Mum of murder victim Sophie Elliott explains decision to end her decade-long anti-violence crusade

Following the murder of her daughter, Sophie Elliott, in 2008, Leslie Elliott set up a foundation in her daughter’s name, educating people about non-violent relationships.

For almost a decade, she and manager Bill O’Brien campaigned around New Zealand and also wrote a book – Sophie’s Legacy.

Sophie Elliott was murdered by jealous ex-boyfriend Clayton Weatherston, who stabbed her 216 times.

But now her mum and Mr O'Brien are retiring after years of working around the clock.

“The reality is we are now 11 years older and it takes its toll after a while,” Ms Elliott told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

“It’s now time for other people to take over."

Ms Elliott says the police have been with them the "whole way along" as they campaigned to educate young girls at schools around the country, teaching them about the dangers of violent relationships and how they should expect to be treated.

“I had wonderful people join me and made suggestions and we did all sorts of things and discussed exactly what’s needed," she said.

“In all our travels around the country, young people know a lot more than we think they do.”

Sophie Elliott was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2008. Source: Breakfast
