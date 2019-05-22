TODAY |

Mum of mental health patient Nicky Stevens, who died while in care, has positive meeting with 'sincere' Jacinda Ardern

The mother of suicide victim Nicky Stevens said waiting to find out if the Solicitor-General will accept Waikato DHB’s request for a review of the coronial findings that criticised its care of her son has been "horrendous."

Nicky Stevens was in the compulsory care of a mental health facility in Hamilton when he committed suicide in 2015.

Today his family had a meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, calling for her to step in and provide independent mediation in the hopes of settling the ongoing dispute.

"It took over three years to have our initial coronial inquiry, you know that was hugely traumatic, some families have been waiting five years, so are we going to be waiting another two, three years for a new inquiry if that’s what they decide to do," Nicky's mother Jane Stevens said.

"That’s just horrendous for any family. We’ve had enough".

In a statement, Ms Stevens and Nicky's father Dave Macpherson said they are seeking an agreement between the family, Waikato DHB and the police which includes apologies and restitution.

Ms Stevens said Ms Ardern told the family to wait and see what next week’s Budget has in store that could support them, and to keep in touch with her.

Ms Ardern did not directly answer the family’s call for intervention at the meeting, she said.

Submissions are being sought on the request from Waikato DHB by Crown Law.

"Final analysis of the request will then be completed and the Deputy Solicitor-General (under delegated authority) will make her decision," a Crown Law spokesperson said.


    Jane Stevens is calling for the PM to step in and provide mediation in her ongoing dispute with Waikato DHB. Source: 1 NEWS
