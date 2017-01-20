Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

"Oh it's always logistical, trying to figure out what you need to top up and buying replacements for shoes, bags, drink bottles and things like that," she told 1 NEWS.

"And that doesn't include any extra-curricular activities like sports and those kinds of things, you know where does that fit in as well?"

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling in New Zealand has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

Private education has risen by nearly 50 per cent and state-integrated by 34 per cent.

The research shows for a child born this year, it's estimated their state schooling will cost $38,362 over their 13-year school life.

The estimated cost of a 13-year private education in New Zealand is $345,996 and state-integrated education will cost around $109,354.

Education Minister Hekia Parata

Education Minister Hekia Parata says she's cautious of the new research, but accepts it is an expensive time of the year for families.

"The Government funds state and state-integrated schools to provide a good public education. This financial year that amounts to over $11 billion in early childhood, primary and secondary education - the highest ever investment in public education," she says.

Minister Parata says funding for schooling has increased by 35 per cent since 2008/9 while student numbers have increased by only 3.56 per cent.

The research was done by ASG Education, a provider of education savings funds.

ASG looked at school fees, donations, transport, uniforms, computers, school and sporting trips to determine the costs.

The organisation says Kiwi families need to plan for schooling by saving, similar to a retirement fund.

ASG CEO John Velegrinis says costs can become overwhelming.

"We advocate parents use a disciplined approach by putting a little bit away each week so they can financially afford to meet their children's educational goals," he says.