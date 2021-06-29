Mum, cop providing kids' 'distraction packs' for distressing times

Mum Marie O'Brien has been putting together "distraction packs" with Senior Constable John Ahern to make sure kids have something positive to do while parents interact with police in potentially distressing situations.

Marie O'Brien and John Ahern's 'distraction packs'. Source: 1 NEWS

O'Brien and Ahern teamed up after the O'Brien family's car was written off when another driver crossed the centreline as they were on their way back from celebrating a birthday in Taihape.

O'Brien's kids were hysterical, screaming and crying while their parents gave statements, were checked over by paramedics, and retrieved belongings from the car after the accident.

"That's a really long time when you've got little people who are processing what's happened over and over again," she said.

Ahern had been first on the scene.

"It doesn't have to be a huge crash for people to get the shock of it."

It was shortly after this O'Brien decided she wanted to make the packs, consisting of felts, colouring books and stickers.

So far, about 40 police vehicles in Central District have been kitted out with these packs, but O'Brien wants to help kids around the country.

To try and do this, she has created a Givealittle page.

"The end goal is nationwide," she told Seven Sharp.