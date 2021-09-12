Mum 'can't wait' to hold her miracle baby for first time after recovering from Covid

Wunder Grace Blessing is being seen as a miracle baby.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Born two weeks ago, premature at seven months, she’s never been held by her mum, who was in intensive care with Covid-19.

But now recovered, Amanda Baice Mataeliga will get to hold her baby for the first time on Monday.

“First of all I can’t wait to see my newborn baby, can’t wait to see my kids, can’t wait to see my husband, can’t wait to see my brothers and sister, can’t wait to see everyone,” she told 1News.

She has also been concerned for her eldest son, who also tested positive, but the support from her AOG church crisis management team has made the difference to her.

“They’ve been very helpful and very supportive and all the prayers and messaging and all that helping out”.

In this Delta outbreak, 141 cases have been children under the age of 10, while nearly 40 percent of all cases children and teens.

But AOG church youth came together at the beginning of the outbreak, led by their church superintendent’s wife Rebekah Toleafoa, after their congregations became the largest subcluster.

They wanted to support their families, especially when children became infected.

Crisis team member Fofoa Pio says its been tough on their families

“They are worried for their children, and I know for our parents, their children come first before themselves,” she said.

The crisis team have daily meetings on Zoom, providing a bridge between South Seas Health Care and those who they’ve been supporting.

Julia Chongnee from the AOG team has been working closely with Baice Mataeliga and says she is honoured to have supported the brave mum.

“As a mother as well, she has other children as well that she is thinking about, there is a lot of stress that has come up on a lot of our families… but that's the beauty of our Pacific community, is being able to band together and support one another,” she said.

That support is needed, with eight children and teens hospitalised in this outbreak and one was in intensive care.

Dr Api Talemaitoga, from the National Response Group, says Delta can hit children hard especially when there are underlying health issues.

“For Pacific we have the highest rates of respiratory illness particularly for young kids sometimes three times the national average,” he said.

Dr Talemaitoga says its important anyone who qualifies for the vaccination to get it to help keep their families safe.