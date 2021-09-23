Mum and daughter duo set out to walk New Zealand

Whether it's a stroll in the park or a frolic through a field, getting out in nature is pretty good for the soul.

So much so that it inspired one Christchurch mum to take her daughter on a life-changing tramping adventure.

Victoria Bruce decided to quit her job and take seven-year-old Emilie on a quest to walk the length of New Zealand.

From their first overnight trip in the wilderness when Emilie was just four, the pair have been hooked, itching to get outdoors whenever they could.

Between them, they've ticked off 52 different Department of Conservation huts on their quest to see what New Zealand has to offer.

Victoria Bruce and her daughter Emilie have been enjoying the outdoors together for years. Source: 1 NEWS

"My mum's been to 53 cause she went tramping when I went to a sleepover," Emilie said.

They've got big plans ahead of them, trekking the Te Araroa rail from Cape Reinga to Bluff on a six-month walking adventure.

"She's gonna look after me and I'll look after her."

Nature will become Emilie's classroom and she's already started on her homework, learning all about the native flora and fauna they're bound to see along the way.

For Victoria, the rewards are more metaphysical, using the great outdoors as a remedy for PTSD.

Tramping mother-daughter duo Emilie and Victoria are ready to walk New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

"So what that means is that I just live with a chronic high level of anxiety," Victoria told Seven Sharp.

"This has been my medicine, I love those moments where you're at the top of the hill or you've been going for a few hours and you realise all of a sudden the little chatter in your head is gone."

For the pair, tackling the mighty trail is about sharing the love they're already found and helping to raise funds for charity.

"We're raising money for the Mental Health Foundation and FMC so just bringing together that connection that being outdoors is good for your wellbeing," said Victoria.

"And we've had people reach out and send us things for our trip, send us food, say come stay at our house.... yeah, total strangers."

Young adventurer Emilie Bruce. Source: 1 NEWS

The trail is set up to allow for weekly drop-ins to townships to help replenishing supplies but the biggest kick for these two, is just doing it.