Multiple people injured after jet boat crash in Queenstown

Multiple people have been injured after a jet boat crash on the Shotover River in Queenstown this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A helicopter was sent to the scene after the KJet jet boat crashed at around 11.40am, with 11 passengers and a driver on board at the time.

Initially a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS 11 people were hurt during the incident, with injuries ranging from mild to moderate.

KJet has since clarified five people, including the driver, were taken to hospital and the remaining passengers were uninjured.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One passenger will remain in Queenstown Lakes District Hospital overnight as a precaution, a KJet spokesperson says.

"KJet is working closely with all relevant authorities including the police, Queenstown Lakes District harbourmaster and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission," the spokesperson says..

"The company has also launched its own internal investigation and all operations were suspended immediately following the incident."

The crash saw the jet boat wedged underneath trees along the river.