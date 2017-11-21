 

Multiple people injured after bus carrying over 20 people crashes into ditch near Palmerston North

1 NEWS
A bus carrying over 20 people has crashed into a ditch near Palmerston North. 

Police are responding to a bus crash on State Highway 1, Rongotea, near Rowe Road.

A bus, believed to be carrying 28 people, went into a ditch around 2:40pm.

A St John’s spokesperson says that all patients have minor to moderate injuries, apart from one passenger, who is in a serious condition.

All 28 passengers have been removed from the vehicle.

A 1 NEWS cameraman was told the people in the bus were an iwi group travelling from Wellington to Tauranga.

The bus veered off the road and went into a ditch upside down, there is a crane there now to get the bus out of the ditch.

He says the make of the bus is a Mitsubishi Fuso, the same make as the vehicle involved in the Ruapehu crash over the weekend.
 

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
Two dogs missing in the Kaweka Forest Park in Hawke's Bay have been found alive and well after spending 25 days on public conservation land.

The animals went missing from Little’s Clearing carpark off Kaweka Road on July 1, and the owner spent considerable time and energy unsuccessfully looking for them, Department of Conservation Ahuriri-Napier Acting Operations Manager Moana Smith-Dunlop said today.

DOC launched an operation to recover the dogs because there was concern for the kiwi population in the area, Ms Smith-Dunlop said.

"A ground search was sparked after two sets of tracks, we believed belonged to the dogs, were found on July 13 and again on July 20.

"This search saw DOC staff and kiwi volunteers hike into the Kaweka Forest Park to look for the animals, but they also had no luck initially," she said.

Ms Smith-Dunlop said as a part of this operation, staff borrowed several live capture traps in case of any sightings.

But these were not deployed as the dogs were found by a member of the public on Castle Range road last week.

To date extensive checks of the monitored kiwi in the area had revealed no deaths or harm, she said.

DOC is extremely grateful to all members of the public who helped search for the dogs and provided information which assisted with their recovery, Ms Smith-Dunlop said. 

DOC is now working with the owner to resolve any outstanding issues, she said.

The department is asking people to be aware of the rules and regulations surrounding dogs on public conservation land.

There are different types of access for dogs on public conservation land - from open dog areas to controlled areas where dogs are not allowed. 

Dog owners should check with the local DOC office before they head out, Ms Smith-Dunlop said.

Two dogs found after going missing in Kaweka Forest Park.
Two dogs found after going missing in Kaweka Forest Park. Source: DOC
1 NEWS
National's Housing Spokesperson Judith Collins has raised concerns about the Government's KiwiBuild programme after one of the construction companies involved went into receivership yesterday.

Ebert Construction was due to commence work on a state housing development in Northcote, Auckland before it went under.

Ms Collins thinks this highlights the risk that New Zealand taxpayers will have to pay for the fallout.

"This is not the only construction company to go under this year and it probably won’t be the last," Ms Collins said.

"This leaves private and government-backed housing developments vulnerable and raises real questions about how robust the KiwiBuild due diligence process is and how vulnerable taxpayers are to risks and cost blow outs associated with failed developments."

The National MP raised the issue in Parliament's Question Time today, asking Labour's Jenny Salesa, who was answering on behalf of Housing Minister Phil Twyford, if the Crown bore any risk from developer insolvency.

"On behalf of the Minister for Housing and Urban development, in the buying off the plans initiative the Crown underwrite is only triggered on completion therefore there is no risk to the Crown in the event of a developers insolvency.

"In some cases there may be progress payments in which case liability is limited to the progress payments made.

"The KiwiBuild unit advises me however that these contracts are rare and they have not entered into any so far," Ms Salesa replied on behalf of Mr Twyford.

It's estimated at least $40 million is owed to creditors by Ebert Construction.

It comes after the Ebert Construction went into liquidation today. Source: 1 NEWS
