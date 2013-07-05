Multiple people hospitalised following series of Auckland crashes

Source:
Multiple crashes have caused a number of people to be hospitalised across Auckland tonight.
Five people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, one with critical injuries after a crash involving five cars in Flat Bush.
The serious crash unit is also investigating a collision that occurred on Te Irirangi Drive and Ormiston Road around 8:30pm.
Police say the intersection is expected to be closed for some time.
One person has been transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Mount Roskill around 8:30pm also.
Another person was taken to Auckland Hospital too, following a crash in Mt Wellington just after 7:30pm.
