Multiple people hospitalised following series of Auckland crashes

Multiple crashes have caused a number of people to be hospitalised across Auckland tonight.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

Five people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, one with critical injuries after a crash involving five cars in Flat Bush.

The serious crash unit is also investigating a collision that occurred on Te Irirangi Drive and Ormiston Road around 8:30pm.

Police say the intersection is expected to be closed for some time.

One person has been transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Mount Roskill around 8:30pm also.