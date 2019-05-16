TODAY |

Multiple people felt unwell at Hamilton property before mysterious death, police say

Source:  1 NEWS

Multiple people were reportedly feeling unwell at a Hamilton property where one person died and several others were taken to hospital, police said today as they continue to investigate the unexplained death.

Wakaito Hospital Source: Google Maps

Police were called to the house on Casey Avenue at about 3.20am yesterday. 

One person was found dead at the scene. Three others were taken to Waikato Hospital, one of them in a serious condition.

A scene examination is expected to be completed this morning and a post-mortem examination of the person who died will also take place today, police said.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
