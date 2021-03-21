TODAY |

Multiple injured after jet boat crash in Queenstown

Source:  1 NEWS

Multiple people have been injured after a jet boat crash on the Shotover River in Queenstown this morning. 

The KJet boat can be seen stuck in the trees. Source: 1 NEWS

An estimated 11 people have been hurt during the incident, with injuries ranging from mild to moderate, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

The group has since been removed from the KJet boat and are being assessed by emergency services. 

A rescue helicopter, which was sent to the crash, was spotted leaving a short time ago. 

The KJet boat remains wedged under trees along the river. 

There are no fatalities reported.

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
