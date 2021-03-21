Multiple injured after jet boat crash in Queenstown

Multiple people have been injured after a jet boat crash on the Shotover River in Queenstown this morning.
An estimated 11 people have been hurt during the incident, with injuries ranging from mild to moderate, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
The group has since been removed from the KJet boat and are being assessed by emergency services.
A rescue helicopter, which was sent to the crash, was spotted leaving a short time ago.
The KJet boat remains wedged under trees along the river.
There are no fatalities reported.