Multiple flights impacted by baggage handling fault at Auckland International Airport

A fault with the baggage processing system at Auckland International Airport has now been resolved, but not before 15 flights were delayed.

Source: istock.com

People took to social media this morning, complaining to both Auckland Airport and Air NZ in online posts about delays at the international terminal.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson says the issue has now been resolved although one more flight is currently expecting a delay.

“Check-in at the international terminal is currently busier than normal due to a technical fault in the baggage handling system, and some flights have been delayed," the spokesperson told 1 NEWS.