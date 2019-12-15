Multiple fire trucks attend building blaze in Hamilton

A building is ablaze in central Hamilton this afternoon, with seven fire trucks attending the scene.

A Fire and Emergency aerial appliance is used to fight a fire which broke out in the Hamilton CBD on December 15, 2019. Source: Brian King

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were alerted to a building fire at 2.50pm near the corner of London and Victoria Streets.

They say they received reports of pallets on fire which were catching onto a building.

No one is believed to be inside the two-storey building.