Multiple fire trucks attend building blaze in Hamilton

A building is ablaze in central Hamilton this afternoon, with seven fire trucks attending the scene.

A Fire and Emergency aerial appliance is used to fight a fire which broke out in the Hamilton CBD on December 15, 2019. Source: Brian King

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were alerted to a building fire at 2.50pm near the corner of London and Victoria Streets.

They say they received reports of pallets on fire which were catching onto a building.

No one is believed to be inside the two-storey building.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand could not confirm if any other buildings are threatened by the fire at this stage.

