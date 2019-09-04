TODAY |

Multiple fatalities, 21 injured in bus crash near Rotorua

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato

There have been a number of fatalities and at least 21 people have been injured after a bus crash in Ngatira, near Rotorua today.

Police say the bus rolled on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads.

A St John spokesperson says five helicopters and five ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash just after 11am.

Police say there have been "fatalities" but cannot yet confirm how many.

St John say 21 people have been taken to various hospitals in the area, including one person in a serious condition who was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Weather conditions have been hampering emergency services working at the scene.

State Highway 5 is closed between Tirau and Ngongotaha, the NZ Transport Agency says.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Red Cross Disaster Welfare and Support Team has been activated, with volunteers supporting those affected by the crash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Five helicopters and three ambulances were dispatched to the scene in Ngatira. Source: Te Ao Maori News
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:08
Multiple fatalities, 21 injured in bus crash near Rotorua
2
KiwiBuild reset sees 100,000 house target scrapped, 5% deposits for first home buyers introduced
3
Whangārei Boys' High School in lockdown after 'suspicious' object found on field
4
Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning
5
Green Party members resign over trans rights-critical newsletter article
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland's Drury to get new primary school as population forecast to increase by thousands

Green Party members resign over trans rights-critical newsletter article

Pro-life charity Pregnancy Counselling Services received $300k taxpayer money
05:33

'It's because of the unknown' - Paula Bennett to vote 'no' to legalising cannabis