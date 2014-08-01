Multiple emergency call outs in Wellington as surface flooding hits region

Emergency services in Wellington have received multiple calls over surface flooding this afternoon.

While there were no evacuations or reports of damage, about five properties have had to have water pumped out across Island Bay and Karori.

Fire and emergency have been working steadily to unblock storm drains and assist with securing roofs with tarpaulins after recent high winds.

Wellington police are urging motorists to drive to the conditions and only be out on the roads if it's essential.