Multiple crews battling car yard blaze in Ngatea

Multiple fire crews are working to contain a car yard fire in the Waikato.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS

Seven appliances are at the scene after being alerted to the blaze on Kohunui Street in Ngatea just before 9.30pm.

Northern fire communications spokesman Jarron Phillips told 1 News the fire is “quite big”.

“Tyres are on fire inside and outside the 50 by 20 square metre warehouse,” he says.