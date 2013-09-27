Multiple crews battling car yard blaze in Ngatea

Source:
Multiple fire crews are working to contain a car yard fire in the Waikato.
Seven appliances are at the scene after being alerted to the blaze on Kohunui Street in Ngatea just before 9.30pm.
Northern fire communications spokesman Jarron Phillips told 1 News the fire is “quite big”.
“Tyres are on fire inside and outside the 50 by 20 square metre warehouse,” he says.
There are no reported injuries and neighbouring buildings aren’t in danger.
