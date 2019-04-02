Multiple crashes sees part of State Highway 1 in Waikato closed

Multiple crashes has seen a section of State Highway 1 in Waikato closed.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

The affected part of the highway is from Mercer to Te Kauwhata, with all southbound lanes closed and northbound down to one lane.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises southbound traffic will be detoured at Mercer via Koheroa Road onto State Highway 2 where they will travel east until meeting Okaeria Road. They will then need to follow Okaeria Road through Waerenga and Te Kauwhata, before rejoining SH1.

The detour route is likely to add at least 30 minutes to journey times.

Northbound traffic should plan for long delays or consider an alternative route.

There is also heavy fog in the area and visibility is poor, so motorists are asked to take extra care.