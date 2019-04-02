TODAY |

Multiple crashes sees part of State Highway 1 in Waikato closed

Source:  1 NEWS

Multiple crashes has seen a section of State Highway 1 in Waikato closed.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

The affected part of the highway is from Mercer to Te Kauwhata, with all southbound lanes closed and northbound down to one lane.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises southbound traffic will be detoured at Mercer via Koheroa Road onto State Highway 2 where they will travel east until meeting Okaeria Road. They will then need to follow Okaeria Road through Waerenga and Te Kauwhata, before rejoining SH1.

The detour route is likely to add at least 30 minutes to journey times.

Northbound traffic should plan for long delays or consider an alternative route.

There is also heavy fog in the area and visibility is poor, so motorists are asked to take extra care.

Lane closures are likely to remain closed for some time for clean-up and vehicle recovery and motorists should delay their travel, where possible, or to make use of detour or alternative routes, NZTA says.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person wins $4.25 million in Lotto Powerball
2
Trains Auckland-wide delayed or cancelled after sudden death overnight
3
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
4
Multiple crashes sees part of State Highway 1 in Waikato closed
5
CCTV captures brazen theft of Porsche from Auckland dealer's yard
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing March 26: Emergency departments driven to brink of collapse
03:42

Unvaccinated border workers to be barred from frontline roles

Inside Parliament: Government tries to turn the tide on housing, Benedict Collins revels in 'political bulls***'
03:56

Family-run Thames hardware store in business for 154 years and counting