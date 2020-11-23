Multiple bullets fired into Napier house near primary school

Police are investigating two shooting incidents in Napier yesterday, including one where bullets were fired into a house.
Source: File image
In the first incident in the suburb of Onekawa about 6pm, an air gun was fired.
A man was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
In the second in the suburb of Tamatea, multiple .22 rounds were fired into a house on Ranfurly Street.
This happened near Porritt Primary School. Nobody was injured.
Armed police were seen at one of the scenes.
RNZ understands the events are gang related but police have so far refused to confirm.
Oranga Tamariki is holding off on normal visits in the suburbs, only visiting if an emergency.