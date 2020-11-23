TODAY |

Multiple bullets fired into Napier house near primary school

Source: 

Police are investigating two shooting incidents in Napier yesterday, including one where bullets were fired into a house.

Source: File image

In the first incident in the suburb of Onekawa about 6pm, an air gun was fired.

A man was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

In the second in the suburb of Tamatea, multiple .22 rounds were fired into a house on Ranfurly Street.

This happened near Porritt Primary School. Nobody was injured.

Armed police were seen at one of the scenes.

RNZ understands the events are gang related but police have so far refused to confirm.

Oranga Tamariki is holding off on normal visits in the suburbs, only visiting if an emergency.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:10
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
2
Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi performs haka in Parliament, ordered to leave
3
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
4
MSD's payout to help with car repairs trebles to $33.6 million
5
No evidence three older people's deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccine — Bloomfield
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:23

'Sort it out, be kind' — 100,000-strong Pharmac petition demands more funding for medicines
00:52

No evidence three older people's deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccine — Bloomfield

Two more King Cobras members arrested over Christchurch attacks, resulting in brain injury
01:30

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi performs haka in Parliament, ordered to leave