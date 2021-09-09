Multiple authorities to investigate events before LynnMall terrorist attack

The investigation into the events leading up to the West Auckland supermarket terrorist attack will now be a joint review, looking into the actions prior to the attack which left multiple people injured.

Karakia outside LynMall, with Countdown staff, Ngāti Whātua kaumatua, and police, after the September 3 terrorist attack. Source: NZ Police

It will look into the actions of police, Corrections and the Intelligence Service before the attack by Ahamed Samsudeen, who was shot dead by undercover police after he injured seven people with a knife in a New Lynn Countdown.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), the Office of the Inspectorate at Corrections, and the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security would carry out the review.

The review should be completely by mid-March, next year.

The terms of reference were released on Thursday in a statement.

The IPCA and police were already investigating the shooting by police of the terrorist - "however, there is also a need to review the events leading up to the attack and Mr Samsudeen’s death, and the extent to which the risk assessment and mitigation strategies in place to respond to the perceived threat he posed were appropriate and adequate", the statement read.

It would look into the actions and decisions "to assess and mitigate the threat posed by Mr Samsudeen were appropriate and adequate, given their mandates, functions and powers".

The review would look at the time frame from the beginning of his most recent period in custody and since his release seven weeks before the September attack.

It would not look into decisions made prior to that timeframe, decisions around his refugee status, immigration and deportation and the justification for the police shooting.



In a statement, ACT Party leader David Seymour criticised the review, calling it "hopelessly prejudiced before it has even started".

"Presumably they won’t find things the Government should have done, or law changes they haven’t already thought of," he said.