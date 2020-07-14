Multiple Auckland state highways to be closed from tonight

Multiple state highways will be closed from tonight as work begins to improve Auckland's motorways, the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has warned.
Traffic in Auckland. Source: istock.com
The work will be carried out between Sunday, January 17 and Saturday, January 23 between 9pm and 5am, the NZTA said in a press release.
The motorways affected include the northern and southern motorways (SH1), central motorway junction (CMJ), northwestern motorway (SH16), southwestern motorway (SH20) and Puhinui Road (SH20B).
Any work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, January 22, NZTA said.
