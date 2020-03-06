TODAY |

Multiple Auckland DHB staff test positive for coronavirus

At least three staff members with the Auckland District Health Board have tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed today. 

A file image a of a nurse in a negative pressure room - used for isolating patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19. Source: 1 NEWS

According to the Ministry of Health, the workers are now in self-isolation at home but the exposures are not thought to have happened at the workplaces of any of the staff. 

There are now 797 people who are believed to have contracted the virus, with the country's highest total in one day recorded yesterday with 89 new cases.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre lead Dr Dale Bromley says there is protection measures in place to potect staff at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.  

"Our healthcare workers are the frontline workers of the fight against Covid-19 and we have infection prevention and control measures in place in our hospitals and other sites to protect them." 

Dr Bromley says staff are just as vulnerable to outside risks as they are also part of the wider community.

Some co-workers of the infected DHB staffers have since been stood down from the DHB sites as a precaution in an effort to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus 

