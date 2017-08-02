TODAY |

Multiple arrests as police target gang crime in Southland, Dunedin

Mulitple people have been arrested in Southland and Dunedin since the end of last year as police target gang-related crime.

Police say since December they have issued more than 12 search warrants at addresses across Invercargill, Gore and Dunedin with a focus on gang members. 

Seventeen people have been arrested and upwards of 40 charges have been laid between that number. 

Police say many of those arrested have strong links to gangs and organised crime in the region.

Included in the 40 charges are possession of guns, possession of class A controlled drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

Police have also seized a significant amount of stolen property including a large amount of professional tools from burglaries.

"Our goal is to prevent organised criminal activity across the entire in Southern District," Acting Southern District Commander Darryl Sweeney says.


