 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Multinationals to pay their 'fair share' of tax under new law which could see $200m more collected each year

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An estimated $200 million of tax could be collected each year under new measures to ensure multinational companies pay their fair share of tax which will come into force next week.

debt collection and tax season concept with deadline calendar remind note,coins,banks,calculator on table, background ,time to pay concept

Debt (file picture).

Source: istock.com

A bill introducing the measures was passed unanimously by Parliament last night, to take effect from July 1.

Revenue Minister Stuart Nash says it will considerably improve the integrity of the tax system.

"It is not in the interest of New Zealand taxpayers if multinational companies avoid paying taxes here. The changes address the problem of companies operating cross-border and using aggressive tax structuring to reduce the tax they pay," he said.

Estimates from Inland Revenue are that the measures could result in an extra $200 million of tax revenue each year, once fully phased in. 

This will contribute to other Government priority areas like health, housing, education and policing, Mr Nash said. 

"Ultimately however this is a matter of fairness - multinationals paying their fair share. Most multinationals operating here pay the tax they should and are compliant. But some adopt base erosion or profit shifting [BEPS] strategies to minimise their tax obligations," he said.

"The BEPS strategies distort investment and threaten the integrity of tax systems all over the world. It also means Governments lose out on tax revenue. Unlike smaller domestic companies and individuals, large companies with cross-border structures can exploit opportunities to get around tax rules."

Mr Nash says the BEPS legislation is a first step, and he has asked Inland Revenue officials to work closely with international agencies like the OECD and G20 to consider whether further measures are required.

The changes will prevent multinationals from using BEPS strategies, including:

  • Artificially high interest rates on loans from related parties to shift profits out of New Zealand
  • Related-party transactions which are intended to shift profits to offshore group members in a manner that does not reflect the actual economic activities undertaken in New Zealand and offshore
  • Hybrid mismatch arrangements that exploit differences between countries' tax rules to achieve an advantageous tax position
  • Artificial arrangements to avoid having a taxable presence or a permanent establishment in New Zealand
  • Tactics to stymie an Inland Revenue investigation, such as withholding relevant information that is held by an offshore group member.

Related

Business

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:50
1
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

02:02
2
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

3
modern kitchen and busy chefs kitchen, restraurant, food, chef, chefs

Teenager who stole tip jar offered job by Taranaki restaurant owner

00:16
4
Fire crews were called to the scene in Papakura shortly before 3.30am today, and a person was found dead inside.

One person found dead following South Auckland house fire

00:39
5
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.

Expectant mothers 'really nervous' about nurses' strikes

Patients caught up in the looming nurses' strikes are facing an uncertain future as DHBs rush to get contingency plans in place.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 