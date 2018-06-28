Breaking News
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos
A multi-car crash is blocking the right southbound lane on Auckland's South Western motorway causing significant traffic disruptions as rush hour approaches.
Crash on south western motorway in Auckland.
The NZ Transport Agency says the crash is blocking lanes just after the Bader Drive over-bridge.
NZTA is urging drivers to expect delay in both directions or avoid the area if possible.
Another crash on Auckland's Southern motorway is blocking the left southbound lane at the Greenlane on-ramp causing delays in the area.
