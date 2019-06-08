TODAY |

Multi-storey building of Wellington marae collapses overnight due to large fire

A multi-storey building at Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Wellington has collapsed after a fire overnight.

Fire engines were first called to the marae in Island Bay at 12:30am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS.

Multiple buildings within the marae were on fire but the main meeting house was saved.

Seventeen fire trucks worked to attack the fire from the outside, the main building collapsed at 3am this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson added that a group of 36 people staying at the marae self-evacuated and have all been accounted for.

A number of neighbouring houses to the north of the marae complex were also evacuated.

Some people have been allowed to return to their properties this morning but those who haven’t are being accommodated at a welfare centre set up by Wellington City Council in Island Bay.

The fire has been extinguished, but three fire trucks are still at the scene dampening down hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

At 3am the main building that was on fire collapsed.
The Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay caught fire just after midnight. Source: 1 NEWS
