Multi-million dollar funding boost for Greyhound slammed for doing little to help retired dogs

Greyhound racing critics say a funding boost for Greyhound racing will do little to help the thousands of dogs that are retired from the sport each year. 

Greyhound racing critics are disappointed the $24 million funding isn't going towards the re-homing ex-racing dogs.
The New Zealand Racing Board has increased its funding to $24 million, making the stakes for Greyhound racing even higher with "the dogs" getting $1.9 million dollars of that funding. 

Phil Holden from Greyhound Racing New Zealand told 1 NEWS, "our stakes, levels and investment has been static over last four years whilst our increase in support of animals welfare has increased quite significantly over 200 per cent."

However, critics say Greyhound racing still amounts to animal cruelty and are disappointed none of the new funding is going towards the re-homing of ex-racing dogs.

Aaron Cross from the Greyhound Protection League New Zealand says it is "just mean spirited".

"It's not looking out for the animals. It's putting profit ahead of animal welfare and I think it's time for change."

Mr Holden said the announcement "means we've got the ability to use more of our general funds to put towards animal welfare".

The Greyhound racing industry has struggled to overcome the reputation it has received, especially with stories from Australia of live baiting, injuries and deaths of racing dogs. 

However, last month, Greyhound Racing appointed an animal welfare expert and says there is always a 100 per cent compliance with the animal welfare act. 

The Greyhound Protected League says more should be done to re-home the dogs. But the industry says it's already made massive gains in animal welfare.

