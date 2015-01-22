Multi-car crash leaves over a dozen people injured in Taupo, blocking State Highway 1 in both directions

Emergency services are responding to a large multi-vehicle crash in Taupo this afternoon.

In total, 19 people were involved, after a small truck, a motorbike, three cars and a van collided on State Highway 1 around 12:15pm.

The crash has seen 15 people being treated for moderate to minor injuries, while three people have serious injuries.

Three helicopters are en route to transport the seriously injured people to hospital.

Police say Tow trucks are now removing damaged vehicles from the scene.

Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain shut for about another hour.





