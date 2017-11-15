Multi-billion dollar proposals to fix Wellington's traffic problems 'don't go far enough', says Transport Minister

A multi-billion dollar proposal to fix Wellington's traffic problems "don't go far enough" to make the city a better place to live, the Transport Minister says.

Last week, officials presented four proposals to send the city's motorway underground and take traffic off inner city roads.

The most expensive was estimated to cost up to $2.3 billion.

The officials said a 'mass transit route' would be reserved under three of the options, but the necessary demand to justify the investment was still a decade away.

Adding light rail (also known as trams) would cost an extra $350 - $500 million, officials said.

"I think some of the Let’s Get Welly Moving options don’t go far enough," said Transport Minister Phil Twyford.

"I'm keen to talk more with the council and public about transformative ideas, like rapid transit."

Mr Twyford said he wanted projects that would make a real difference to congestion, offer great modern transport options, and make Wellington a better place to live.

The city's mayor Justin Lester said he was glad the new Government was more ambitious about transport in the city.