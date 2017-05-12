Much of North Island in for a soaking today with heavy rain continuing and potential thunderstorms

Heavy rain is set to continue throughout Friday, with ex-Cyclone Donna likely to pass New Zealand to the east later today and Bay of Plenty likely to receive very heavy rain.

The front will bring downpours to many parts of central and northern New Zealand, MetService says, and elevated parts of the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne regions could receive up to 250mm of rain throughout the day.

There is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms along the northern coastline of the North Island this morning, stretching from Cape Reinga all the way down to East Cape.

As the rain band and remnants of Donna move east in the afternoon, downpours in northeastern parts of the North Island will continue.

MetService warns that heavy downpours like the ones expected today can make rivers and streams rise quickly, as well as causing surface flooding and slips - driving conditions will also be hazardous.

Due the system approaching from the tropics, temperatures amid the rain should remain balmy in most parts of the North Island - Tauranga is forecast for a high of 21 degrees by noon.