A beloved West Auckland supermarket has gone up in flames this morning, requiring a large response from emergency services to contain the blaze.

Nola's Orchard, on West Coast Road, Oratia, was on fire this morning and eight appliances are at the scene, A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Firefighters have only just contained the blaze.

No people or other properties are believed to be at any risk.