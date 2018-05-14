Much loved Kiwi author Joy Cowley made a Member of the Order of New Zealand

Source:
One of New Zealand's most beloved authors received the country's highest honour today, as Joy Cowley was officially made a member of the Order of New Zealand.
Her stories have delighted Kiwi kids since the 1960s, but it was Cowley's early learning books that made her a world famous author.
They've helped millions of children learn to read and can be found in more than 70 per cent of American schools.
Cowley's showing no signs of slowing down at 81, as she is writing an opera and scheduled to have a new children's book out later this year.
