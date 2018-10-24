How much influence do foreign donors have in Kiwi politics?

The National Party has been hit with a number of scandals in recent weeks, including secret recordings and political donations from Chinese supporters.

The whole National business got the nation thinking about political influence in New Zealand, so Seven Sharp went digging.

One man who is happy to admit he takes free, all-expenses-paid trips to China is Southland mayor Gary Tong, who is good friends with Zhang Yikun, the Chinese businessman at the centre of the political donation fracas brewing in the National Party.

So are there any strings attached?