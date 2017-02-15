Much of Christchurch without power for half an hour due to Port Hills fire

Smoke or flames from the Christchurch fires caused about 89,000 people to lose power for around half an hour today.

A map from power provider Orion showing the areas affected by a power cut in Christchurch as of 2.15pm on February 15. Source: Supplied

All customers now have power restored as it has been rerouted through the rest of the Orion network.

The Transpower 220KV line tripped, causing the power cut, an Orion spokesperson said.