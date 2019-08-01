How much better is 5G? - 1 NEWS reporter takes a test drive of the new network

1 NEWS reporter Andrew Macfarlane was lent a phone by Samsung to trial the Vodafone 5G network.

Source: 1 NEWS

5G is tipped to be the next big thing in the tech world.

In simple terms, 5G is faster, more efficient, more stable and can support more devices. It’s bigger and better.

However, for many casual phone users, I wonder if it’s worth the upgrade.

First impressions

When experts say the new network is fast, they’re not lying.

You’ll immediately notice a difference when you’re loading websites, downloading apps, or watching videos. It effectively makes any service drawing on an internet connection more seamless.

That’s not to say the existing 4G network is slow, but those who try out 5G are really going to notice a big difference when switching back to their old device.

What about the upgrade?

Unfortunately, the upgrade to 5G isn’t free. Just because the network is being rolled out, it doesn’t mean your device purchased in 2020 can use it.

Mobile phone giant Samsung has already rolled out a few 5G capable handsets, along with OPPO, Huawei and Xiaomi.

But there’s a still a big player missing.

I’ve been an Apple user for the last five years, and while it’s widely rumoured, the tech giant is yet to confirm 5G is on the way.

Several tech insiders are predicting that once Apple joins the 5G party, there’ll be more consumer demand, potentially meaning the cost of 5G devices will come down.

Will upgrading break the bank?

It definitely pays to shop around.

There’s a broad range of prices when it comes to 5G phones on the NZ market. Prices start from around $800, but can quickly jump to $1,900.

That’s not to mention picking a 5G plan with your mobile provider.

Vodafone and Spark, New Zealand’s two big telcos, are both offering options.

Vodafone

Vodafone has several major centres covered with its 5G plan. Those already on a 4G capable mobile plan will get access to 5G at no extra cost. However, from 1 July 2021, you’ll need to pay a $10 add-on fee.

Spark

Spark appears to be on the backfoot when it comes to the 5G rollout, and at this stage it only has a few small South Island towns covered. However, it does plan to upgrade most of its existing 4G capable cell phone towers over the next seven years. At this stage their mobile 5G service is yet to be priced out.

The final verdict.

While the new network is noticeably speedier, I do wonder whether it’s actually worth mobile phone users upgrading. Sure, improved speeds are great, but it’s not as if streaming videos or music on 4G is unbearably slow.

We don’t really know what 5G is capable of yet.