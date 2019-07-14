TODAY |

Mt Ruapehu parking website latest victim of targeted cyber attack

Source:  1 NEWS

The parking website for Mt Ruapehu's Turoa and Whakapapa skifields is the latest to be crashed by targeted cyber attacks, which are impacting organisations across New Zealand.

File picture shows Whakapapa Ski Field on Mount Ruapehu, with chair lifts in the foreground and Mount Ngauruhoe in the background. Source: istock.com

Car parks at the skifields need to be booked in advance, particularly while under Alert Level 2, but today the system crashed.

A spokesperson for Mt Ruapehu called it a deliberate "external cyber-attack (DDoS)".

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks have targeted institutions around New Zealand over the last week, including crashing the NZX website for several days and hitting the website for weather forecaster MetService.

Today's attack on Mt Ruapehu's systems "ultimately failed", the skifield team say.

"Our parking system was back online within a few minutes, however we can see that this did cause some disruption to your booking journey," it said in a statement.

"The cyber security team is following this up with the ISP (Internet Service Provider) of the attacker."

Mt Ruapehu says the release of carparks at 6pm today will go ahead as planned, despite the earlier outage.

The Government Communications Security Bureau (GSCB) is also investigating the cyber attacks on various businesses.

The spy agency has issued a set of guidelines for businesses, including how to prepare for potential DDoS attacks.

