Mt Ruapehu offering free lift passes today to celebrate start of winter: 'We've had an amazing start'

Mt Ruapehu Lifts chief executive Ross Copland says an amazing amount of snowfall in May has set the industry up for a great season and to celebrate, the ski field is offering free lift passes today.

Skiers and boarders will be able to get free lift passes at Mt Ruapehu's Happy Valley ski area from 11am to 2pm.

"It's a bit of a celebration of winter, we've had an amazing start, I'm sure you've seen the imagery, a lot of snowfall through the month of May and it's really set the industry up for a great season," Copland said of the free lift passes.

