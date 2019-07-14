Mt Ruapehu to close tomorrow for remainder of Summer season

Mt Ruapehu skifield is set to close tomorrow in a bid to help New Zealand stem the spread of coronavirus.

It comes as the New Zealand government yesterday announced new alert levels for Covid-19 and placed the country on Alert Level 2.

This means cutting non-essential domestic travel.

With a ban in place for gatherings of 500 or more people, the ski operator said today in a statement it wanted to limit the spead of Covid-19 "as quickly as possible".

"As a result of this new Alert Level 2, we have made the decision to close the 2019, 2020 summer season of our Sky Waka operations effective Monday 23rd March 2020. This also includes our Ohakune and Taupo retail outlets," CEO Jono Dean said today.

"Our team will be in touch with anyone who has purchased a ticket, or made a reservation for lunch or dinner for the future, to make other arrangements."