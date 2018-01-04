 

Mt Roy blaze illuminates night sky above Wanaka

Fire fighters worked through the night to protect nearby property from Mt Roy fire.
Heavy rain has started falling in the Far North this morning.

Heavy rain falling in Northland as wild weather starts to hit

It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for much of the North Island.

Flash flooding turns Palmerston North road into river as wild weather hits

Amateur video shows the force of the storm that hit France.

Watch: Waves crash over sea wall in French city of Saint-Melo, flooding streets

Parts of Europe have been hit by a severe storm, that's killed one, and caused widespread transport disruption, power cuts.


 
