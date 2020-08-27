Mt Roskill church ‘mini cluster’ grows to eight Covid-19 cases, link to wider Auckland outbreak still under investigation

The new “mini cluster” of Covid-19 cases identified in Mt Roskill, Auckland yesterday is still under investigation, with three new cases linked to it reported today by the Ministry of Health.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said there were now eight people associated with the Mt Roskill Evangelical fellowship church, with all cases linked to each other as they attended common events.

“Three of the cases have been genomically linked to the Auckland community cluster. We are still investigating the epidemiological link to the main cluster,” she said.

Dr McElnay said there were still “very active” investigations into a “number of leads”, including church services that may have been held weeks before.

The remaining cases that haven’t yet been genomically linked were also being investigated and authorities were waiting for the whole genome sequencing, she said.

However, at this point, she said it didn’t appear that the “mini cluster” was the source of the main Auckland outbreak.

“The current church cluster, their onset dates are quite close together. That’s why we’re thinking it may have been a common event that some of those individuals have been exposed.

“As we’ve seen with other cases, you can get households who can also become infected.”

Dairy owners in the suburb 1 NEWS had spoken to estimated about 400 people attended services at the church.

Yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed five cases linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church.

Five cases were initially reported yesterday, and they had been diagnosed within the last two or three days, Dr Bloomfield said.

People who attended services held at the church in Stoddard Road on August 8, 9 or 11, or who attended a wedding at the church on August 7 are asked to get tested as soon as possible.

The events were held before Auckland went into Alert Level 3 lockdown and before the first case from the wider Auckland cluster was publicly identified.

People are urged to contact Healthline if they feel unwell or are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms, including a new or worsening cough, a fever, shortness of breath or a sore throat.

Dr Bloomfield asked people who attended the events to get in touch with Healthline and pass on their information even if they weren’t symptomatic.