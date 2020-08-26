Mt Roskill church leader denies allegation of prayer meetings during lockdown

An Auckland church leader has told 1 NEWS that he has no knowledge of worshippers meeting up during Level 3 lockdown.

The Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship has been dubbed a "mini cluster" by officials.

As of Saturday, there were six new cases connected to the mini cluster, four from the same household and two others who attended services at the church.

Sources have alleged the congregation had been meeting despite restrictions.

But, one of the church leaders has today denied those claims, and says there have been no official prayer meetings held while restrictions were in place.

A pop-up testing clinic was set up near the church on Saturday afternoon, but when 1 NEWS visited it was nearly deserted.