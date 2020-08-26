TODAY |

Mt Roskill church leader denies allegation of prayer meetings during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland church leader has told 1 NEWS that he has no knowledge of worshippers meeting up during Level 3 lockdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship has been dubbed a "mini cluster" by officials.

As of Saturday, there were six new cases connected to the mini cluster, four from the same household and two others who attended  services at the church.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided details at the daily Covid-19 briefing. Source: 1 NEWS

Sources have alleged the congregation had been meeting despite restrictions.

But, one of the church leaders has today denied those claims, and says there have been no official prayer meetings held while restrictions were in place.

READ MORE
Members from Mt Roskill church gathered for prayer meetings during lockdown

A pop-up testing clinic was set up near the church on Saturday afternoon, but when 1 NEWS visited it was nearly deserted.

Health officials earlier said they had received swabs from nearly 200 people connected to the church.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:40
Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community today
2
Full video: Officials give Covid-19 update for August 31
3
Lockdown's been 'really, really tough' PM acknowledges, as Auckland moves down alert level
4
'More risk' in Auckland's move to Level 2 this time round - Covid-19 modeller
5
Mt Roskill church leader denies allegation of prayer meetings during lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

A two-dose coronavirus vaccine could run into major logistical issues, experts warn

NZX website offline for fifth consecutive trading day following cyber attacks
00:40

Rugby stars join eager Aucklanders heading to airport for first time in weeks

Series of small earthquakes shake North Island's east coast overnight