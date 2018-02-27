Mt Maunganui man's bodyboard swim down Huka Falls described as 'reckless and irresponsible' by Water Safety New Zealand

A man has ridden a body board down Huka Falls, with Water Safety New Zealand describing his stunt as "reckless and irresponsible".

Timmy Nator, 34, of Mt Maunganui, filmed himself undertaking the dangerous jump into the falls from the overbridge, and then floating over the falls on February 21.

He afterward told the Bay of Plenty Times that "there is a chance of dying doing anything".

"I would much rather die doing something like that and go out with a bang than walking across the road to the dairy and getting hit by a car," he said.

However, Water Safety New Zealand was not impressed with the stunt, saying he put himself and others who may have had to come to his rescue at risk.

Chief Executive Jonty Mills told the Times "it is like playing Russian roulette".

"The roulette could have won, and we easily have been talking about a body recovery," Mr Mills said.

"From a water safety perspective, this 'stunt' was reckless and irresponsible ... it's the sort of dangerous act that young thrill seekers do so they can have their 15 minutes of fame.

"The reality is young men make up a significant chunk of our drownings toll in this country."